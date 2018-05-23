22 May 2018

Somalia: At Least Two Somali Government Soldiers Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Suspected Al-Shabaab assailants have shot and killed at least two Somali government soldiers in Mogadishu on Monday night, 21st May, witnesses, and police said.

The soldiers were gunned down in two separate attacks in the capital's Dharkenley by men armed with pistols, who managed to escape the shooting scenes following the killings.

In the aftermath of the incident, Somali security forces have sealed off the areas, where the soldiers have been executed and carried out a manhunt, but, no arrest was reported.

A Presidential guards member was among the dead, according to the eyewitnesses.

Al Shabaab, a militant group linked with Al Qaeda has claimed credit for the assassinations, which were the latest in series of targeted attacks in the city over the past few weeks.

