23 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia's 'Erroneous' Tax Haven Status to Be Removed As Quickly As Possible

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Edgar Brandt

Windhoek — The classification of Namibia as a tax haven by the European Union (EU) last year can have serious repercussions, such as sanctions, for the local economy. For this reason, government has engaged EU to have Namibia delisted as a tax haven as soon as possible and in this regard, a team of officials from the Ministry of Finance have just returned from consultative engagements from the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

"An unwarranted development took place at the end of last year when Namibia was listed by the EU as a tax haven. By definition, a tax haven is a country, which offers offshore tax structures and very low tax rates as a means of attracting profits. We maintain our position that Namibia has never been a tax haven and we are not a tax haven and we will pursue this channel of engagement to have Namibia delisted," said Finance Minister, Calle Schlettwein on Monday while addressing the ministry's Windhoek-based staff.

"In fact, our tax jurisdiction has some of the highest tax rates in the region, so we do not fit the definition of being a tax haven," Schlettwein added.

At the end of 2017, the EU Ambassador to Namibia, Jana Hybaskova, said Namibia has neither been labelled a tax haven nor blacklisted, she said as she shifted the blame on the international media for "mistakenly" reporting as such.

Namibia was categorised as a non-cooperative tax jurisdiction, she said, adding that the list is temporary, and is because Namibia did not respond to the questions the EU posed and will be revised at least annually, said Hybaskova at the time during an exclusive interview with New Era.

However, Schlettwein was not mollified by the EU's statement, saying "it is semantics" and that the EU seems not to appreciate how sensitive and serious the issue is and the damaging implication on Namibia.

"If Namibia is not a tax haven then they should take us off the list. Full stop. To come now and play semantics does not take away the hard fact that investors, international partners and everyone now perceive us as a tax haven. And it does damage to our reputation," said Schlettwein. "There must be an understanding that this is a sensitive and serious issue and [should] be treated as such," Schlettwein stressed.

Namibia

ICT Investment Key to Fuelling Africa's Digital Growth

Rapid advancements in Information Communication Technologies (ICT) over the past 20 years has substantially altered the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.