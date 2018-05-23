23 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Trainee Pilot Crash-Lands Cessna At Eros Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Selma Ikela

Windhoek — A Cessna 210 aircraft under the control of a trainee pilot landed on its belly at Eros Airport yesterday morning at around 09:30 with no fatalities. The aircraft belongs to a student who is training through the Windhoek Flight Training Centre.

According to a statement issued by Namibia Airports Company (NAC) marketing officer Dan Kamati, the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigation (DAAI) under the Ministry of Works and Transport immediately secured and cleared the scene and investigations continue.

Kamati said the aircraft has since been removed from the runway and no significant damage to the runway or airport facilities were observed. Operations at the airport are back to normal.

Namibia

ICT Investment Key to Fuelling Africa's Digital Growth

Rapid advancements in Information Communication Technologies (ICT) over the past 20 years has substantially altered the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Era.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.