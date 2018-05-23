22 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Policeman Shot Dead At Baqara Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

Unknown gunmen on Monday shot dead a Somalia Policeman at the busy Baqara Market in the Somali capital Mogadishu. The police , a traffic officer was on duty when the shooting occurred.

How Somali Immigrants Are Revitalizing Main Street America Somalia's War On Al-Shabaab Not In vain, Kenya Army Says Somali Gov't & UN Appeal For $80M For Flood Victims

This is the fourth assassination in Mogadishu since that start of the Islamic month of Ramadan which in the past has seen a surge in attacks by militant group Alshabaab. No group has claimed responsibility for the death of the policeman.

Somalia

A New Approach is Needed to Combat Maritime Threats Says One Earth Future in Its Latest Report

Piracy events off the Horn of Africa doubled last year compared to the year before indicating that Somali criminal… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.