Somalia: Policeman Shot Dead At Baqara Market

Unknown gunmen on Monday shot dead a Somalia Policeman at the busy Baqara Market in the Somali capital Mogadishu. The police , a traffic officer was on duty when the shooting occurred.

This is the fourth assassination in Mogadishu since that start of the Islamic month of Ramadan which in the past has seen a surge in attacks by militant group Alshabaab. No group has claimed responsibility for the death of the policeman.