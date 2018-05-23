Namibia: Pensioner Battered, Raped At Oshakati

Windhoek — A 66-year-old pensioner was raped while sleeping in her room at Olupumbu village in Oshakati last Saturday night.

According to the police crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force spokesperson, Sergeant Immanuel Iiduwa, the suspect found the victim alone in her room and attacked her by hitting her on the head with an iron bar before raping her. Iiduwa said a 23-year-old man was arrested.

In an unrelated case, the police at Onayena in Oshikoto Region opened a drowning case after a two-year-old baby girl died in a water pan on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Nangula Ekinsa Angula.

Iiduwa said the incident happened at Oniiwe village at around 10h00. "It is alleged the two-year-old baby left the house at about seven in the morning and she was later discovered dead in a water pan, inside their neighbour's fence," stated Iiduwa.

A murder case was opened at Erongo Region after 26-year-old man was stabbed once with a knife in the chest by his uncle. He died instantly. The incident happened at Tubusis last Friday.

Iiduwa said the incident emanated from a heated argument between the deceased, identified as Silvanus Uirab, and his uncle at their residence at Tomib Post 3 resettlement, Tubusis area.

Iiduwa said the suspect fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown.

In similar incident in Tsumeb, a 37-year-old man was stabbed with a knife once in the chest and died instantly in the early hours of Saturday morning. The deceased is identified as Jose Lopez Bernardo.

Iiduwa said it is alleged that an argument erupted between the suspect and the deceased prior to the stabbing.

He said the suspect was arrested and the murder weapon was seized. The next of kin were informed.

In Hardap Region, police opened a case of stock theft after 39 sheep were reported stolen on Friday. The sheep were stolen at farm Bisport at about 13h00.

"After coordinated efforts from the police and the farmers, all sheep were recovered and three male adults were arrested in connection with the theft," stated Iiduwa.