Senegal: Generation Foot Claim Coupe Du Senegal for Second Time

Generation Foot were crowned champions of the Coupe du Senegal (Senegal FA Cup) for the second time after beating second-tier side, Renaissance de Dakar 2-0 in the final on Sunday (20 May 2018) in Dakar.

First half goals from Khadim Diaw and Abdou Aziz Soumare was enough for the current Senegalese league champions to claim a second title in the history of the knockout competition after 2015.

Diaw broke the deadlock on 25 minutes before defender Soumare added the second eight minutes from time to seal victory, and secure Generation Foot the ticket to participate in next year's Total CAF Confederation Cup.

Founded in early 2000, the Coupe du Senegal is the third major title in the history of the club (won the Senegalese top flight league in 2017), a feat which excites General Manager, Olivier Perrin.

"It is a great reward and despite a few absentees, we succeeded in playing a serious match," Perrin remarked while making reference to Amadou Dia Ndiaye and Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly, who were on duty with the Senegal U-20 team for their Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt in away in Port Said last Saturday.

"And this is also a nice nod to the president of FC Metz (who is experiencing moments with the relegation of his team in French Ligue Two)," said the French technician about Generation Foot's French partner, FC Metz.

Perrin, who said he is very happy to return to continental football next season after the club based in Deni Birame Ndao, 40-kilometres of the capital, Senegal, exited in both the Total CAF Champions League and Total CAF Confederation Cup this term.

The Senegalese champions was ousted by Horoya of Guinea (1-2 and 0-2) from the premier continental club championship, before RS Berkane edged them in the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup (3-1 and 0-2).

"We are not far away and I know that by working we can get there," he commented.

"It was our second participation in an African competition following that of 2016," he recalled, insinuating that with regular participation, the players and entire staff of Generation Foot would garner more experience.

On the part of Renaissance de Dakar, head coach, Lamine Sarr recognised the opponent's superiority, which, according to him, is a great victor.

"We played to win but we confronted a better team than us," he explained, underlining that the objective of the season is moving up to the top tier of Senegal football.

"This final is a bonus, we are getting back to work so as to attain our primary objective - moving up to the First Division," he added.

Victory against Yeggo next week will earn Renaissance promotion to the Senegalese top flight.