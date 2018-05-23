Djibouti: UAE, Djibouti Send Rescue And Medical Team to Cyclone Hit Somaliland

The United Arab Emirates and Djibouti became the first countries to respond in the wake of the tropical cyclone Sagar that has hit the Awdal region of Somaliland.

Djibouti offered its military helicopters to rescue hundreds of displaced residents of Awdal and assess the destruction caused by cyclone Sagar.

Vice President of Somaliland Abdirahman Sayli'i was on board the Djiboutien helicopters to have a first hand experience of the devastation caused by the cyclone.

"I toured Cyclone Sagar affected areas in Awdal region of Somaliland. We had an aerial tour. Sagar has claimed many lives, livestock and left a trail of destruction in all our coastal cities. we appeal to our international friends for assistance" Sayli'i said upon his return from Awdal.

Two helicopters from the UAE landed at the Egal International Airport in Hargeisa before departing to Awdal region. UAE Red Crescent sent a medical team and medicine for the people along the the coastal region of Awdal.

Vice President Sayli'i thanked Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of UAE for the timely response. At least 25 people are confirmed dead after the Sagar landfall on Sunday.