Somalia: Deaths Feared As Suicide Bomber Targets Govt Soldiers Near Mogadishu

Somali militant group Alshabaab has claimed it killed 10 government soldiers in a suicide bombing near Afgoye town some 30km from the capital Mogadishu.

The number however has not been independently verified with no official comment from the authorities. The convoy of the Somalia National Army (SNA) troops were headed to Bali-Doogle when the attack occurred near the Hotel Ismail in Afgoye.

Somalia has been on high alert with the commencement of the Islamic month of Ramadan which in the past has seen intensified attacks by militant group Al-Shabaab.