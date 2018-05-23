22 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Deaths Feared As Suicide Bomber Targets Govt Soldiers Near Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali militant group Alshabaab has claimed it killed 10 government soldiers in a suicide bombing near Afgoye town some 30km from the capital Mogadishu.

The number however has not been independently verified with no official comment from the authorities. The convoy of the Somalia National Army (SNA) troops were headed to Bali-Doogle when the attack occurred near the Hotel Ismail in Afgoye.

Somalia has been on high alert with the commencement of the Islamic month of Ramadan which in the past has seen intensified attacks by militant group Al-Shabaab.

Somalia

A New Approach is Needed to Combat Maritime Threats Says One Earth Future in Its Latest Report

Piracy events off the Horn of Africa doubled last year compared to the year before indicating that Somali criminal… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.