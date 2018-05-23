23 May 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Diamonds Probe - Parly Says Won't Embarrass Frail Mugabe - Will Veteran Leader Turn Up?

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wendy Muperi

Attention will likely focus on Parliament this Wednesday with locals keen to see whether former President Robert Mugabe will answer summons regarding the looting of Marange diamonds.

A legislative committee is probing the scandal and wants to hear from the nonagenarian after he sensationally claimed that the country was robbed of about $15bln in diamond revenues.

The committee is confident Mugabe will make himself available.

"Once parliament writes to you, you appear. There is no response of him not coming," mines portfolio committee chair Temba Mliswa told journalists on Monday.

Mugabe has not been seen in public since his ouster last November although the veteran leader gave a damning interview to local and international media from his plush Harare home condemning the manner in which his 37-year reign was dramatically ended.

The 94-year-old is thought to be struggling with old age and related poor health.

Mliswa said his committee was open to interviewing the former head of state at his 'Blue Roof' mansion.

"We are not on a witch hunting escapade. We are equally aware that the president also is getting frail. The culture also demands that we respect him," he said.

"Our committee also resolved that if we can go to his house through parliament by giving us permission why not?

"I think what is important is to get the information that we want. We are not here to embarrass him. We are cognizant of the role he played being the president of this country."

Zimbabwe discovered alluvial diamonds at Chiadzwa, in the east of the country, more than 10 years ago.

Rights groups have accused security forces of using brutal methods to control the scattered deposits.

Mliswa's parliamentary committee has already interviewed former ministers, police and intelligence chiefs on mining at Chiadzwa.

Zimbabwe

Former Grace Mugabe Ally Kasukuwere Returns

Former Zanu-PF national political commissar and G40 kingpin Mr Saviour Kasukuwere returned home yesterday after spending… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.