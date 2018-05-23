Cameroon: Military Parade - Foot Soldiers Display Prowess to Defend Cameroon

They put up a thrilling parade at the 20th May Boulevard in Yaounde in front of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya and his guests.

The celebration of Cameroon's 46th National Day is now history but what remains engraved in the minds of citizens is the thrilling military parade by foot soldiers in Yaounde with each of the corps demonstrating the determination and prowess to defend the national territory, ensure peace, law and order, security and lead the country towards emergence by 2035.

The entire military parade was commanded by Brigadier General, Nouma Joseph with Colonel Azew Landry of the National Gendarmerie as his assistant.

The parade by foot soldiers at the Yaounde 20th May Avenue on May 20, 2018 in the event presided at by President Paul Biya again remains historic owing to the wonderful performance by a detachment of the visiting Nigerian Armed Forces.

The block of the Nigerian Armed Forces had 149 men. The detachments of the Yaounde Combined Services Military Academy (EMIA) and Non-Commissioned Officers Training School were also remarkably present.

In respect of the tradition, after the performance by the visiting Nigerian Armed Forces, the presidential guard took over, animated by their band. The Presidential Guard was followed by the National Gendarmerie.

Animated by the National Gendarmerie Band, four detachments of different specialised units of Gendarmerie paraded each having 149 men. The parade of the Army to the rhythm of the Army band drew much applauds from the population.

The section of 149 men of the Cameroon Battalion of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) fighting Boko Haram in the Lake Chad Basin was the centre of attraction. Still with the army, the Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR), Air Force, Navy, National Fire Fighters Corps, Veterans, Ex-servicemen and War Victims equally put up an admirable parade.

After the army, then came the Police with five detachments of 149 men each. They included the National Advanced Police College, female detachment, Law Enforcement, Special Operations Unit and Reserve men detachment.

The last two corps to parade were the Penitentiary Administration whose detachment had 149 men, and the Customs Department. Throughout the 30 minutes of the parade by foot soldiers, everyone at the ceremonial ground remained standing as sign of honour and respect for their services to the nation.