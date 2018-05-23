22 May 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Elegant Female Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

Female officers of Cameroon's Police force, Gendarmerie and the Army energetically participated in the May 20th march-past in similar manner with their male colleagues.

Female officers of the armed force march-past in grace during the military parade of May 20, 2018. Two detachments comprising 144 female police officers each processed in all dignity with heads high for being at the service of the nation as they protect persons and property.

Besides matching in two blogs made up of only women, others were integrated with the masculine gender in the different military corps. Women officers handled weapons and played in the display ban with all dexterity.

Worthy of note are female officers who equally led military march-past by commanding certain detarchments. Marching without weapons passes out information about the police; at the service of protecting and helping citizens, ensuring the respect of constitutional laws and the control of traffic in highways.

At the motorized march-past, female officers steered and controlled military vehicles and other cars used for fighting insecurity through timely interventions. In Cameroon today, women can be found in the ranks of the Police Corps as Inspectors General, Directors, Service Heads and Commissioners of Public Security. An appraisal of this outcome and their active participation in the May 20 march-past just like men makes it clear that gender equality is given due consideration in the country.

It indicates that appointments and march-past is not based on sex partialities but rather on competence. Whether in the Police, Gendarmerie or any other corps of the military in which women are present, their ideas are always sought during the decision making process.

Oyono née Thom Cecile is Inspector General at the General Delegation of National Security while Police Commissioner Ewu Akenji Jeannette is Director of Public Security. This greatly attests to the fact that women are capable of managing and actively participation in military parades of the National Day event.

Cameroon

Spectacular Display By Nigerian Contingent

The 70 men and women, special guests for 2018, thrilled Yaounde May 20 participants with their "Special Silent Deal… Read more »

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.