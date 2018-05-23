Somalia: Somaliland Detains Five for Making Fake Passports

Somaliland authorities have on Tuesday raided several buildings in the state capital, Hargeisa and arrested five people accused of issuing fake Somali passports. The suspects have taken into custody and expected to be arraigned in court, according to the police sources.

They were found with at least several passports and other documents which the witnesses said would require "a person with hawk eyes" to detect as fake. The police officials declined to give further details of the suspects saying investigations will be launched into their cases. Late last year, Somaliland authorities detained six people in connection fake passports.