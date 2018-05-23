22 May 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Detains Five for Making Fake Passports

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somaliland authorities have on Tuesday raided several buildings in the state capital, Hargeisa and arrested five people accused of issuing fake Somali passports. The suspects have taken into custody and expected to be arraigned in court, according to the police sources.

They were found with at least several passports and other documents which the witnesses said would require "a person with hawk eyes" to detect as fake. The police officials declined to give further details of the suspects saying investigations will be launched into their cases. Late last year, Somaliland authorities detained six people in connection fake passports.

Somalia

A New Approach is Needed to Combat Maritime Threats Says One Earth Future in Its Latest Report

Piracy events off the Horn of Africa doubled last year compared to the year before indicating that Somali criminal… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.