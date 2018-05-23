Nigeria: Osinbajo - Nigeria Now Preferred Investment Destination

Abuja — The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, declared on Tuesday that Nigeria is now the preferred investment destination in Africa with opportunities for investors following the successes of recent federal government initiatives, including the Presidential Enabling Business Council, (PEBEC) and the Focus Labs.

He stated that serious investors can now take unfettered advantage of Nigeria's ever-growing investment climate providing limitless opportunities for serious investors.

Speaking at the 'Direct Investors' Summit Nigeria' organised by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Osinbajo pointed out that the federal government had done much within the last three years to brighten the nation's investment climate.

Such opportunities, he said, include arable lands, rich mineral investments and the nation's gateway positioning not just for West Africa but the entire African continent.

The vice president also cited the huge population which is Africa's largest and half of the entire West Africa sub-region, adding that it composed mostly of youthful population with 50 per cent under the age of 20 and 75 per cent under the age of 35 who are very energetic and entrepreneurial.

"This is why any global company serious about its future just have to have a plan for Nigeria, as many opportunities abound."

"Our justice sector reforms, fighting corruption, empowering judiciary officials. Government has signed close to $10 billion on investment development. Tax payers base rose from 14million to 19 million tax payers.

"Government is also eyeing new infrastructure funds for roads, rails and other infrastructure development.

"You can be rest assured that every one is safe in Nigeria, government will always do things properly to improve investment climate," he said.

In her address, the Executive Secretary, NIPC, Yewande Sadiku, said the federal government was targeting to get fresh investments from over 190 investors from 40 countries in key sectors of the economy.

The event was attended by the Ministers of Budget and National Planning, Senator Udo Udoma, Minister of Works Power and Housing Babatunde Fashola; Aviation Hadi Sirika; Industry Trade and Investment Dr Okechukwu Enelamah and some states governors.

She said the government is committed to attracting fresh investments in key sectors of the economy, adding that the summit was targeted to bring together investors and government officials in order to unlock potential investments.