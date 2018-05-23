22 May 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Isis Claims Assassination of Policeman in Mogadishu, Releases Photos to Prove

Tagged:

Related Topics

The so called Islamic State ISIS has claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman in the Somalia capital Mogadishu on Tuesday afternoon.

ISIS through its affiliated media outlets released photos purporting to show the actual assassination of the policeman in broad day light on the streets of the busy Bakara Market.

This is the first assassination to be claimed by the group in Mogadishu. Pro ISIS militants have been attributed to at least 4 assassinations mainly in Afgoye district.

One of the assassinations targeted an elderly Prison officer . His killing was captured in photos by the group. In April a suspected ISIS militant identified as Jama Hussein Hassan was arrested in Mogadishu and found with bomb making equipment. Pro ISIS militants in Somalia are led by Sheikh Abdiqadir Mumin and mainly based in the remote parts of the Galgaal mountains in Puntland.

Somalia

A New Approach is Needed to Combat Maritime Threats Says One Earth Future in Its Latest Report

Piracy events off the Horn of Africa doubled last year compared to the year before indicating that Somali criminal… Read more »

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.