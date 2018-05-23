Somalia: Suspected U.S. Jets Carry Out Airstrike in Southern Somalia

Piracy events off the Horn of Africa doubled last year compared to the year before indicating that Somali criminal… Read more »

Similarly, AU forces stationed in the area have fired mortar shells towards the suspected Al-Shabaab hideouts, according to a local resident, who asked to remain anonymous. The shelling came hours after a deadly car bomb attack targeting Somali military convoy has killed more than 10 people in Afgoye district, about 30Km northwest of Mogadishu.

Suspected American fighter jets were reported to have carried out an overnight airstrike in Lower Shabelle region, targeting Al-Shabaab bases, residents said. The strike happened on the outskirt of Arbiska village, located near the capital, Mogadishu late last night, and no casualties reported.

