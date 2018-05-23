Eritrean Nationals Abroad Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the UK and Germany celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary fervently under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The celebrations held in London in which over 2 thousand nationals and friends of Eritrea was highlighted by activities depicting the cultural diversity as well as unity of the Eritrean people.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, said that Independence Day celebration is the occasion in which the Eritrean people demonstrate their unity and the attachment they have with their country.

According to reports Eritrean nationals residing in the cities of Manchester, Birmingham, New Castel, Sheffield, Nottingham, Coventry, Leeds and Leicester celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

In the same vein, the Eritrean nationals residing in Munich, Germany, celebrated the Independence Day featuring activities aimed at bequeathing the noble societal values to the young generation.

At the celebrations conducted in the German city of Wuppertal, the chairperson of the Eritrean community, Ms. Demet Simon said that the colorful Independence Day celebrations attest to the love the Eritrean people in the Diaspora have towards their homeland.

The Eritrean nationals residing in North-Rhine Westphalia also celebrated the 27th Independence Day enthusiastically.