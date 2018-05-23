Eritrea: More Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of the Republic of Egypt, Russian Federation, Federal Republic of Germany and Democratic People's Republic of Korea sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of the Republic of Egypt, President Vladmir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Frank-Walter Steimeier of the Federal Republic of Germany and M. Kim Yong-nam, President of the Presidium of the Supreme Peoples Assembly of North Korea, wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also expressed their respective countries readiness to strengthen bilateral ties and mutual cooperation with Eritrea.