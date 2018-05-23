23 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Fayemi May Quit Buhari's Cabinet Today

By Isiaka Wakili

Barring any last minute change of decision, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, will quit the federal cabinet today.

Fayemi is the All Progressives Congress' candidate for the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The minister had last week told State House correspondents that he would resign in one week's time.

A source at the Presidency yesterday told Daily Trust that the minister "is expected to announce his resignation during the meeting of the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday (today)."

Another source, who also said Fayemi was expected to quit the cabinet today, ruled out the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle.

The source said should Fayemi resign, President Muhammadu Buhari "is most likely to ask the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Bawa Bwari, to continue.

"Remember that since the former Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed, left the cabinet to resume as Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jubrin, has been in charge of the ministry."

