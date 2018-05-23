Zimbabwe: Killer T, XQ to Headline Miss Zim USA Pageant

Popular Zimdancehall artist, Killer T, real name Kelvin Kusikwenyu and Urban Grooves star, Enock Munhenga, popularly known as XQ, will headline this year's Miss Zimbabwe USA pageant.

The event is set for this Saturday at the UMASS Campus in Boston to coincide with the Memorial Day weekend, organisers of the event have revealed.

In a statement issued to New Zimbabwe Monday, Patience Muzanenhamo-Lusengo, the event publicist, said Miss Zimbabwe USA 2010 Winner, Makho Ndlovu, who is now a celebrated TV Talk show host in the USA, would also grace the occasion.

The Miss Zimbabwe USA pageant, she said was being held at the backdrop of the ZimExpo, which had become more of a re-union for Zimbabweans living in the USA.

"People basically get in debt to reunite with old friends and or make new ones. People from all over congregate for, Miss Zimbabwe, Business Expo, Soccer tournament and this year, a Killer T/XQ music event, a past Miss Zimbabwe USA 2010 Winner, now turned TV talk show host sensation, Makho will also be available to hold a seminar on how to break into the American TV industry, among other events," she said.

Muzanenhamo-Lusengo said winners if this year's pageant will automatically earn themselves the ticket to contest in the Miss Zimbabwe pageant back home.

She said the pageant, which was launched in 2000, had now become the most prestigious; most looked forward to and respected pageant on the calendars of Zimbabweans living in the USA.

"The Miss Zimbabwe USA 2018 endeavours to elicit and crown a young Zimbabwean woman with beauty, intelligence, purpose and one that can support, uplift and assist the Zimbabwean community in the American diaspora and our fellow countrymen back home in," she said.

Past winners of the pageant, Muzanenhamo- Lusengo said, had proved to be true ambassadors of the Miss USA Zimbabwe and Brand Zimbabwe.

They are: Makho Ndlovu Miss Zimbabwe USA 2010, Farai Gundan First princess 2009, Sibongile Mlambo Miss Zimbabwe USA 2012, Elizabeth Chiseko Miss Zimbabwe Usa 2011, Wadzanai Thembani Miss Zimbabwe USA 2014. Thandi Mellisa Miss Zimbabwe USA 2015, Thelmar Manyika Miss Zimbabwe USA 2017, Miss Zimbabwe and Miss USA 2016 Rozanna Hall.