23 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Govt Employs 6,495 New Teachers to Fill Gaps Left By Those With Fake Certificates

Photo: Malaria No More
School children.
By Alawi Masare

Dodoma — The government said on Wednesday that it has employed 6,495 teachers for both secondary and primary schools to fill gaps left after sacking of those with fake certificates.

Deputy minister in the President's Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Governments Mr Joseph Kakunda said in 2016/17 and 2017/18 financial years, the government audited the certificates and 3,655 teachers were disqualified due to fake certificates.

"You can see we employed more than we sacked," he said.

Mr Kakunda was responding to a supplementary question asked by Mr Juma Kombo (Wingwi-CCM) who wanted to know how many teachers were employed to fill the positions left by sacked teachers.

Earlier, Mr Nassor Omar (Ziwani - CUF) asked how many employees lost jobs in the education sector following the audit of fake certificates.

Ms Halima Mdee (Kawe-Chadema) also wanted know if the sacked teachers would be paid their retirement benefits.

"Many teachers were using fake certificates but they upgraded themselves and become professional teachers. And they were doing their job well... Why then doesn't the government consider them for a send-off benefit?" asked Ms Mdee.

However, the Minister for Minerals Ms Angela Kairuki said there was no such possibility.

"You cannot benefit from your own wrong," she said.

According to her, a total of 1,907 civil servants appealed and were reinstated after discovering that they were mistakenly sacked.

