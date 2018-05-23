Malawi: Crocodiles Attack 14-Year-Old Boy in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — Chikwawa communities and Officers from Chikwawa Police Station are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was attacked by crocodiles while fishing within the Shire River canals on Sunday.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Tuesday morning at the Boma, Chikwawa Police Station Spokesperson, Constable Forster Benjamin identified the boy as Felix Kachepa.

"Kachepa found himself in the jaws of fierce beasts as he and his friend went fishing within the canals of the Shire River. While working on their net, trying to get the morning catch, the young fishers was suddenly besieged by marauding crocodiles," he pointed out.

Benjamin explained that one reptile hit Kachepa before other monsters joined in the assault.

"Both Kachepa and his colleague waged a losing battle as the vicious animals closed in on them. The colleague escaped unhurt.

"The crocodiles reportedly dangled Kachepa above the waters for some hours before they vanished with him. Relatives have since intensified a hunt for the missing fisherman who is feared dead," he added.

Meanwhile Police in the district have warned parents and guardians not to send their children on fishing errands.

Kachepa hails from Sisewu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Katunga in Chikwawa District