"Tyson remains Tyson. Relaxed. Going farming. You know we are beneficiaries of the land reform. There is business to be done, that is the future," said Saviour Kasukuwere as he returned home Tuesday.

The former cabinet minister ended six months in exile after escaping in the dead of night what allies described as assassination attempt by the military during the coup which ousted former president Robert Mugabe last month.

While colleague exiles Professor Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao used social media and newspaper opinion articles to savage the successor Emmerson Mnangagwa government, Kasukuwere kept his counsel.

His decision to return home and claimed negotiations with the Mnangagwa regime outraged Moyo and Zhuwao.

"You do not respond whenever they say something," Kasukuwere said told journalists Tuesday in response to criticism by the duo.

"You have to learn in life as an individual that there are times you have to make decisions that are in the interest of the individual. I have interest in farming and I have interest in the country.

"This (returning home) is a personal decision. I came to my country. This is my country. I came because I am Zimbabwean. I was born here. I will die here."

Kasukuwere dismissed speculation linking him to a bid for the leadership of the fledgling National Patriotic Front (NPF) which was formed with the backing of the Mugabes.

"Zanu PF is led by Cde Mnangagwa. NPF Brigadier General Ambrose Mutinhiri, MDC Chamisa," he said.

"So, which party are you asking me to be leading? I am not coming to push anybody out of any position."

A return to frontline politics is not under immediate consideration either.

"It will take a lot of convincing," he explained.

"There is a lot that all of us can do. We all can't be in one field. It appears the only industry working is politics, but we must move beyond politics. Get to talk about business. Do you know the President of Switzerland? (Nobody knows him because they are into business).

"We need to get to a stage where whoever is the President is not the issue. What is at issue is the health of the nation and the state of the economy. We need to make sure that the future of our people is looked after.

"The people of Zimbabwe are yearning to have a decent living standard... if we all work towards that objective this country will enjoy."