Africa Innovation Summit II Announces Top 50 Innovations for Innovation Exhibition

The Africa Innovation Summit (AIS) (www.AfricaInnovationSummit.com) today announced the innovators selected from across the continent to exhibit their solutions at the forum, which will take place from 6 to 8 June 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda under the esteemed patronage of His Excellences President Paul Kagame and Pedro Pires (ex-President of Cabo Verde and 2011 Mo Ibrahim Laureate). The AIS serves as a platform for multi-stakeholder dialogue and a catalyst for coalition and action towards building robust innovation ecosystems in Africa. AIS 2018 will focus on innovation as a tool to address Africa’s pressing challenges.

An important aspect of AIS 2018 will focus on profiling and supporting solutions that are already examples of how Africa is addressing her challenges with new and innovative thinking. As such, AIS 2018 Innovation Track and Exhibition is an integral part of the Summit. The exhibition will showcase home-grown innovations on the continent. Dr. Olugbenga Adesida, Director of the AIS said: “it is heartwarming to see so many Africans engaged in trying to find solutions to the pressing challenges facing the continent. The hope which we have is to build the AIS into a platform that will support innovators, refine the ideas and scale them up across Africa and the World. Also important, we need all Africans, especially those with the power to act, to actively engage in building innovation driven societies in Africa”. Below are some of the AIS 2018 innovators:

Pidson Abaho, PedalTap, Uganda

James Dick, Food Security for Everyone, South Africa

Victor Shikoli, HYDROIQ, Kenya

Immanuel Hango, Chlorine Production Using Solar Energy, Namibia

Venuste Kubwimana, School Water Kiosks, Rwanda

Emmanuel Noah, BenBen, Ghana

Carlos dos Santos, IGRPWeb 1.0, Cape Verde

Jackline Kemigisa, Parliament Watch Uganda, Uganda

Chifungu Samazaka, Recyclebot, Zambia

Clement Mokoenene, Vehicle Energy Harvesting System (VEHS), South Africa

Bryan Mwangi, Pyro-Degrade Waste Management Solutions, Kenya

Simbarashe Mhuriro, Oxygen Energy Commercial Rooftop Solar Solutions, Zimbabwe

Tony Nyagah, Strauss Energy, Kenya

Ahmed Abbas, SunCity, Egypt

Zachary Mbuthia, Prosol Limited, Kenya

Zuko Mandlakazi Senso, South Africa

James Makumbi, The EpiTent, Uganda

Joan Nalubega, Union-Ganics (Uganics), Uganda

Dougbeh-Chris Nyan, The Nyan-Test, Liberia

Atef Ali, Sign Heroes, Egypt



Applications were accepted in one of three categories; either idea stage, ready to commercialize (minimal viable product) or ready to scale. The focus is on innovators who are tackling the challenges in Water and Sanitation, Food Security and Agriculture, Healthcare, Governance and Energy. Over 600 innovation submissions were received from 44 African countries: including Morocco, Tunisia, Mali, Gambia, Egypt, Somalia, Sudan, Chad, Congo, Comoros, Mozambique, Lesotho and Namibia, to name a few, with the majority being submitted from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Ghana and Tanzania.

AIS has partnered with Enterpriseroom, a transformation consultancy specializing in starting, sustaining, and accelerating enterprises, to drive the sourcing and selection process. Tracey Webster CEO of Enterpriseroom said “The evaluation process was extremely thorough, and we are grateful for the valuable support of a panel of 25 leading African experts from across all sectors and regions, who served as evaluators in the review process. We ensured that we had French speaking sector experts vetting the francophone countries to ensure that every application received an equal chance in the process.” Other key sponsors of the summit and Innovation Track include Government of Rwanda, Government of Cabo Verde, the European Union, Luxembourg, African Development Bank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, NEPAD, United Nations Development Programme and Accenture.

