Namibia: Pensioner Raped in Her Home

A pensioner was raped by a 23-year-old suspect at Olupumbu village in the Oshana region, while two people died from knife stabbings in separate incidents on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In the first incident, the 66-year-old pensioner was raped on Saturday night in her room. According to a police crime report released yesterday, the pensioner was hit with an iron bar on the head by the suspect before he raped her.

The suspect was arrested, and police investigations continue.

A 26-year-old man, Silvanus Uirab, was fatally stabbed in the chest by his uncle on Friday at their residence at Tomib post 3 in the Tubusis area. He died on the spot.

It is alleged that Uirab was stabbed following a heated argument with the suspect, who then fled from the scene. The uncle's whereabouts are still unknown.

Uirab's next of kin have been informed of his death, and police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident, José Lopez Bernardo (37) was fatally stabbed on the left side of his chest at Groovy Bar at Tsumeb on Saturday night.

It is alleged that Bernardo was involved in an argument with the suspect, which led to the stabbing.

The suspect was arrested, and the murder weapon seized. Bernado's next of kin have been informed of the death, and police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man was involved in a drive-by shooting on Friday night in Omuvapu Street, Ombili.

It is alleged that the victim was struck by a bullet on the head by a vehicle that drove past. The incident happened while the victim and a friend were watching a quarrel between some unknown people in the street.

The victim is in a critical condition at the Katutura Intermediate Hospital. The vehicle was identified by witnesses, and a 49-year-old male arrested and a pistol also seized. Police investigations continue.

In an unrelated incident, three employees of the Ministry of Finance were arrested on Friday afternoon after they were found in possession of two generators stolen from the ministry's premises in the northern industrial area of Windhoek.

The suspects were arrested near the Namibia University of Science and Technology's main campus. It is alleged that they attempted to sell the two stolen generators to undercover police officers.

The generators, which are valued at N$500 000 each, were being transported in a ministry truck.

They were both recovered, and police investigations continue.

A male pedestrian was hit by a car and died on the spot in front of the Dr Lemmer High School at Rehoboth on Friday, while in a separate incident, another man also died after being hit by a vehicle along the Otjiwarongo-Okakarara main road.

In yet another incident, an 11-year-old boy died while four others were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned near the Omitara Police Station.

A 62-year-old male pedestrian was furthermore run over and died on the spot while crossing the road at Okapundja village.