23 May 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: National Maths Congress a Success - Organiser

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nearly 300 educators, including teachers, university lecturers and education officials participated in the 13th national mathematics congress at a Swakopmund high school last week.

Event organiser and mathematician Magret Courtney-Clarke said the focus this year was on the new mathematics curriculum in which the secondary school teachers familiarised themselves with the content of the new NSSCO syllabus, which will be introduced in Grade 10 from 2019.

"For the primary school teachers, the emphasis was on the task of laying the foundations and ensuring that all learners are supported to gain the fluency and flexibility to cope with secondary school mathematics," said Courtney-Clarke.

Debbie Stott from Rhodes University in South Africa, and Jaap de Waard and Jaap Griffioen from Rotterdam University in The Netherlands, supported the many local facilitators and presenters at the congress.

The national mathematics congress is made possible through the support of the education ministry and the long-term sponsorship of Walvis Bay Salt Refiners, Langer Heinrich Uranium Pty (Ltd) and the Pupkewitz Foundation.

Namibia

Minister Mutorwa Wants Roads Contractor Firm Bosses Fired

Works minister John Mutorwa suggested two weeks ago that the board and the chief executive of the troubled Roads… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.