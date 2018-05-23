Namibia: National Maths Congress a Success - Organiser

Nearly 300 educators, including teachers, university lecturers and education officials participated in the 13th national mathematics congress at a Swakopmund high school last week.

Event organiser and mathematician Magret Courtney-Clarke said the focus this year was on the new mathematics curriculum in which the secondary school teachers familiarised themselves with the content of the new NSSCO syllabus, which will be introduced in Grade 10 from 2019.

"For the primary school teachers, the emphasis was on the task of laying the foundations and ensuring that all learners are supported to gain the fluency and flexibility to cope with secondary school mathematics," said Courtney-Clarke.

Debbie Stott from Rhodes University in South Africa, and Jaap de Waard and Jaap Griffioen from Rotterdam University in The Netherlands, supported the many local facilitators and presenters at the congress.

The national mathematics congress is made possible through the support of the education ministry and the long-term sponsorship of Walvis Bay Salt Refiners, Langer Heinrich Uranium Pty (Ltd) and the Pupkewitz Foundation.