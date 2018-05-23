The former chairperson of the board of directors of cellphone company MTC, Dirk Conradie, told the owners of an advertising agency he would help them bag a multimillion-dollar contract to deliver advertising services to MTC if they accepted his friend Sara Damases as a business partner.

This emerged from an audio recording of a meeting between Conradie, Damases, and advertising agency owners Mark Bongers and Kim Field that was heard in the Windhoek High Court this week.

The recording was played in court after Mark Bongers, a former director of the advertising agency DV8 Saatchi & Saatchi, on Monday became the first state witness to testify in the trial in which Conradie and Damases are being prosecuted on three charges under the Anti-Corruption Act.

Conradie (59) and Damases (54) denied guilt on the charges in March 2016 already.

They are jointly charged with two counts under the Anti-Corruption Act, namely corruptly soliciting gratification as a reward for using influence in procuring a contract, and attempting or conspiring to contravene sections of the Anti-Corruption Act. Conradie alone is also being charged with corruptly using an office or position in a public body to obtain gratification for himself or another person.

The prosecution is alleging that Conradie solicited or demanded gratification from Bongers and Kim Field, who were the directors of DV8 Saatchi & Saatchi, during a meeting at the offices of his law firm, Conradie & Damaseb, in Windhoek on 12 June 2012.

He allegedly did so by asking them to agree to take Damases on board in their business as a black economic empowerment partner or in any other role, while promising that in return, he would use his influence with the MTC board to ensure an advertising contract worth about N$60 million would be awarded to DV8.

Bongers told the court he decided to make an audio recording of his and Field's meeting with Conradie and Damases after Damases, who had visited the advertising agency's office earlier that day, told him and Field that Conradie wanted to have a meeting with them, and that there were "funny things" happening with the MTC advertising tender for which their company had submitted a bid.

During the meeting, Conradie asked Bongers and Field if they had a BEE partner. Bongers answered that they had a BEE certificate, but did not have a BEE partner as such.

"That is my thing," Conradie replied. He added: "[T]hat sort of partner, you will have to have a partner."

Conradie also told them "the scale is very much against you", before continuing: "So I will have to sway the scale, but I am not going to sway the scale for nothing, unfortunately. So Sara will have to get involved in the marketing industry."

When Bongers asked in what sort of way that would be, Conradie replied: "No, no, you will have to talk, you will have to discuss that."

He also said: "I just told Sara, 'Sara, this thing is not going to go back to where it was. You get a partner, and we work out something'."

Earlier during the meeting, Conradie said he had told people at MTC that the company's advertising contract could not remain with the advertising agency that had the contract at that stage. "[N]o one can eat this cake alone, and for so many years," he remarked.

Later on in the meeting, before he raised the issue of DV8 having a BEE partner, Conradie said: "I will do my best to give it to you."

He also said: "I want to see my people also getting a slice of that cake, okay. And that is the transformation I am bringing at MTC."

Mentioning a figure of some N$70 million, Conradie repeatedly emphasised that the MTC advertising contract was sizeable in terms of money. He also remarked that the contract was for a period of two years, and said: "If you are well behaved, then you can get it another two years."

The recording was played after Conradie's defence lawyer, senior counsel Vas Soni, told judge Masuku it could be allowed as evidence provisionally, in order to allow the trial to get going - but that he would later ask the judge to exclude it from the evidence before him because the making of the recording without the knowledge of Conradie and Damases violated their constitutional rights to privacy, dignity, and to be presumed innocent.

Bongers is due to return to the witness stand today to continue with his testimony.

Damases is being represented by defence lawyer Vetu Uanivi. Deputy prosecutor general Ed Marondedze and state advocate Salomon Kanyemba are representing the state.