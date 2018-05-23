Webster Shamu's sacking as Mashonaland West provincial affairs minister suggests President Emmerson Mnangagwa was still too grateful to those who helped him get into power to a point of allowing them to negatively influence some government decisions.

Mnangagwa took the bold decision Monday to fire a sitting minister from his government.

Although no reasons were given, Shamu's name has been linked to alleged rigging in Zanu PF's primaries which saw presidential advisor Mutsvangwa suffer an embarrassing defeat to a party competitor recently.

Fears abound that Mutsvangwa and vice president Constantino Chiwenga wield too much negative influence on Mnangagwa.

"I don't think it's about negative things," said political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya while speaking to NewZimbabwe.com.

"It's more like Mnangagwa owes Chiwenga a lot, so he is bound to bend. Everything else is political gamesmanship, because ED is closer to people than the soldiers.

"He can always argue about the 'Voice of God'. Shamu is a political baby pamper, a disposable one."'

But Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu denied the President was being remote controlled, saying the latter's light approach to governance issues was being misconstrued.

"The president can choose to appoint or disappoint," Mpofu said, before going overboard in Mnangagwa praise.

People-orientated President

"If there is one person who is a fair, people-orientated President, it is Cde Mnangagwa. He does not hold anything against anybody; he is a truly nationalist and pan-Africanist.

"He is not a regional leader, tribal leader or factional leader. He is a person that is very accommodative.

"Can you imagine the people that have been working against him before he became President. They are around here; they are going about their businesses.

"Some of them are even forming parties. He just smiles and marvels at them. He had no bad things against them."

Mutsvangwa fumed over his rejection in the primary elections, forcing a party order to re-organise the Norton poll. But the rerun never took place after his challenger opted out under unclear circumstances.

Under former President Robert Mugabe's rule, Mutsvangwa lost his job as War Veterans Minister after he had rallied war veterans behind a Mnangagwa succession bid.

When Mugabe was placed under house arrest by the military last November, Mutsvangwa shuttled between Harare and Johannesburg to consult Mnangagwa who had fled the country following his sacking as VP by Mugabe.

Mutsvangwa went on to champion the famous November 2017 demonstrations to demand Mugabe's exit when all had seemed the besieged leader was still resisting pressure to surrender his job.

Similarly, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been able to issue some unpopular directives which have shaken the corridors of power, the most prominent being his sacking of 6,000 striking nurses at one goal and that of some top police bosses before.

Chiwenga, as Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, is credited for masterminding and executing the November coup that ushered Mnangagwa in as President.

