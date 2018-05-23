Namibia: Henties Landless Set Ultimatum

A group of Henties Bay landless residents yesterday gave the town's municipal council two weeks to respond to their demands for land and service delivery, as well as other administrative concerns.

The group of homeless persons, who call themselves the Henties Bay Social Action Movement, and said to consist of 150 members, marched through the small town yesterday. They were chanting 'we want land' as they made their way to the municipality, where they handed a petition to the town's CEO, Reinhardt Ochs.

This service delivery protest comes two weeks after urban and rural development deputy minister Derek Klazen rebuked the Henties Bay municipal council for failing to allocate all of the units built under the national mass housing project, while there is a list of about 400 people waiting for housing.

"We are not just looking for an answer, but positive feedback, which will meet our demands, and end our suffering. It is almost 20 years that we are on the waiting list to get a place to call home, sweet home," the group's spokesperson, Andreas Prins, read from the petition in the presence of the protesters, Ochs and police officers.

The group is demanding residential plots, as well as water and garbage bins. They have had enough of renting and moving from one house to the next annually. Others live in the !Oas informal settlement, where there is no water or electricity, and which they consider unhealthy and unsafe. They are also claiming that councillors are organising plots for themselves and their relatives, as well as well-connected friends, while those voting them into power to serve the electorate are suffering.

"We are sick and tired of this, and have also run out of patience, and can no longer accept these conditions. We are not refugees nor tourists, but citizens and the electorate of Namibia who deserve better and decent service delivery," read Prins, adding that they will no longer accept excuses from the municipality that there is no money for service delivery.

The town will be tabling its budget today. Besides the demand for land and services, the group also want answers about the incomplete sewerage system, the unfair appointment of municipal workers, the renting of a bulldozer from a private company, and the CEO allegedly dragging his feet in solving problems.

The group is also frustrated by the "out-of-control-mushrooming of stray dogs", while there is a health inspector.

Ochs received the petition, an assured them that he will pass it on to the town council for an official response.

"I acknowledge receipt of the petition and take note of the dates, and we will give an appropriate response at the appropriate time," he said, adding that he was not mandated as CEO to respond, but that it was the councillors' responsibility.