Zimbabwe: Minister Mpofu Welcomes Kasukuwere, Demurs On Prosecution

Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu says his former cabinet colleague Saviour Kasukuwere was welcome back home and has allayed speculation the government harboured plans to pursue vendettas against his once bitter Zanu PF rival.

"He has come back home. He is a Zimbabwean. So, what could be his fate other than that he is a returnee from exile!" Mpofu told NewZimbabwe.com when asked what the former Local Government Minister's fate was.

Kasukuwere returned Tuesday after he fled into exile November last year when the military seized control of government from then President Robert Mugabe, accusing him, among his misdemeanours, of protecting corrupt cronies from prosecution.

The former Zanu PF political commissar was seen as one of the kingpins of the infamous G40 faction that put up a fierce campaign to block then Vice President Mnangagwa from taking over from Mugabe.

Minister Mpofu refused to comment on whether Kasukuwere faced any offences that warranted his arrest by Zimbabwean authorities.

"I am not a judge. I am not a policeman. Kasukuwere has decided to come back. Well, that is his decision. He has just come back to where he belongs.

"Whether there would be other things that you are talking about, it's a matter of those institutions that deal with such issues and I am not responsible for his coming back or what has happened to him or what is likely to happen to him.

"What I know is that he is a citizen of this country and we welcome him back in the country. We welcome all our citizens who happen to be outside the country for whatever reason."

While Kasukuwere braved the journey back home, fellow exiled G40 proponents and ex-cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwao have remained holed up in exile.

Ironically, as the former State agent turned top government official stepped out of the plane on Tuesday, he was spared the often hostile attention often given to government critics.

When he was out in exile, an order was issued to freeze Moyo and Kasukuwere's bank accounts amid suspicions they could abuse their financial resources as a war chest.

However, of the trio, Kasukuwere has not fallen to any temptation to sneer at the Mnangagwa government amid signs he was working behind the scenes to negotiate his safe return.

Minister Mpofu described as a media rumour, claims that Kasukuwere took time to negotiate his home return before he took the journey into the country.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba told journalists in Mutare Tuesday that police would be keen on interviewing Kasukuwere over possible criminality linked to his stay in Zimbabwe.

Kasukuwere, who was briefly detained on arrival by police, said he was happy to be back home.