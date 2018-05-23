23 May 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Air Traffic to Double in 10 Years

By Angela Kabozu

The traffic volumes at the Hosea Kutako International Airport are expected to double in the next 10 years due to an increase in international airlines using the facility.

According to the Namibia Airports Company's marketing officer, Dan Kamati, the HKIA handles 800 000 passengers per year, and the immediate preoccupation is to resolve the congestion.

"Namibia is a very popular tourist destination, and the increase of the international airlines has resulted in a significant increase of passengers flying into the country," he stated.

The airport is expected to have expansions in key, specific areas like the check-in hall, security screening points, arrivals hall and the luggage handling areas.

"All projections are that traffic volumes will double, and that would therefore necessitate the construction of a new airport terminal, and improvements of the runway, taxiway and the apron," Kamati added.

They were thus seeking the services of a company that would help decongest the HKIA, especially through the expansion of facilities, as well as safety and security upgrades.

The airports company has already started advertising for the services from companies that have undertaken similar projects in the past five years.

According to the advertisement that was flighted this week, interested companies should provide a list of equipment, terminal modelling and design software, CVs of crucial staff with relevant experience, and the project's organisational chart and staffing.

"The firms will be chosen on the basis of the shortest completion time for projects, high grade of flexibility, and scalability towards an operation, the highest quality standards as per customer requirements, best cost/benefit ratio, and integrated operation and maintenance support," the advertisement added.

