23 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 49-Year-Old Supra Mahumapelo Announces 'Early Retirement' As North West Premier

Supra Mahumapelo has announced that he is taking "early retirement" as premier of the North West.

"As one embarks on early retirement from the province, it is my hope that all the issues that are raised... the fight against greed, crime and corruption... will be attended to," the 49-year-old told reporters at the party's Luthuli House headquarters on Wednesday.

The province has been embroiled in violent protests, as residents and ANC members called for Mahumapelo to step down.

Mahumapelo, who is also chair of the North West ANC, has been accused of corruption, presiding over a breakdown in governance, and failure to deliver services in the province.

The entire province has since been placed under administration by President Cyril Ramaphosa and an inter-ministerial committee (IMC) had also been set up to look into the state of the province.

The IMC completed its work in the province, and its report is expected to be tabled at the ANC's weekend national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Mahumapelo had previously said he would step down as premier, but rejected calls for him to also step down as chairperson of the ANC in the province.

The ANC's NEC will still have to decide on the fate of Mahumapelo's provincial executive committee, which many in the province have been saying should be dissolved.

Source: News24

