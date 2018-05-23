Namibia: Desperate Namvet Turns to Ya Nangoloh

Namibian War Veterans Trust (Namvet) members have turned to the executive director of human rights watchdog NamRights, Phil ya Nangoloh, for assistance in their dealings with the government.

Namvet is an organisation of former South West Africa Territorial Force (SWATF) and Koevoet soldiers, about 100 of whom are camped at the official opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM)'s head office in Windhoek since Monday in order to be able to meet Ya Nangoloh yesterday.

The Namvet members' decision to camp at the PDM office came after Ya Nangoloh had the group escorted from the NamRights premises by police on Monday.

Ya Nangoloh explained that he had the group moved away because the property does not belong to him, and he did not want to be held accountable if anything happened to any of them. The Namvet group told The Namibian that all they wanted was to know where they stood with their submissions to the government.

"We have marched more times than we can remember. We pleaded and begged for recognition and compensation from this government, and still we do not know where we stand with them," said group member Jacob Maendo. He added that they are starving, and feel that they are being treated like refugees in their own country. "No one has said anything in response to our pleas. All we are doing in this city is starving; they do not even give us the simple food they give to all the people living in poverty in this town," complained Maendo.

Namvet chairperson Jabulani Ndeunyema was in a closed-door meeting with Ya Nangoloh yesterday afternoon to discuss the way forward.

After the meeting, Ya Nangoloh said he had taken note of their grievances, but would only meet the group in a week's time after everyone had been briefed about what was discussed between him and Ndeunyema.

"I was told that among your challenges, hunger is an everyday problem. I have heard your complaints, but will wait for your call after you have spoken to your leader," said Ya Nangoloh. Ndeunyema also said he could not disclose details of the discussion to The Namibian, saying it was too soon.

He, however, mentioned that in the coming weeks, Namvet members would stage a demonstration in Windhoek to draw attention to their plight.

"We are going to have a massive march that has never been seen in this city. We are peaceful people, but one cannot predict what will happen on that day. Maybe then they will take us seriously," said Ndeunyema.

He emphasised that all they were fighting for was for recognition from the Namibian government, and for them to be catered for as war veterans.