Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga yesterday rallied the Zimbabwe Republic Police to come up with new strategies in the fight against corruption and complement Government efforts to end all forms of graft. He said President Mnangagwa had commissioned anti-corruption courts to specifically deal with corruption.

"I note with profound gratitude the efforts that the new administration is exerting which is aptly in sync with His Excellency, the President Cde ED Mnangagwa's pronouncements. Recently, His Excellency the President commissioned Anti-Corruption Courts to specifically and exclusively deal with corruption cases with a view for expeditious conclusion," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga is on a tour of the country's 17 police provinces, meeting senior police officers.

He said as an organisation, they had also responded to the fight against graft by establishing a Police Anti-Corruption Unit (PACU) under the Criminal Investigations Department.

He said the unit was now fully operational.

"It is thus incumbent upon you to give new impetus to all existing anti-corruption strategies and a lot more that the organisation shall continue to devise with a view to rid the organisation of all bad apples. Let no dirt be swept under the carpet," said Comm-Gen Matanga.

He urged the ZRP to remain steadfast in the fight against corruption.

"Evidence abounds that corruption is a crime of greed and not need. For this reason, the organisation will continue to rid itself of all misguided elements that have a penchant for indulging in corrupt activities and in the process soiling the good name of our organisation," added Comm-Gen Matanga.

President Mnangagwa has established a Special Anti-Corruption Unit housed in the Office of the President and Cabinet to improve efficiency in the fight against all forms of graft and to strengthen the effectiveness of national mechanisms for the prevention of corruption.

This was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement on Monday.