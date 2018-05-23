Namibia: Goethe-Institut Arts Fund Open for Applications

The Goethe-Institut's Goethe Stage is a project that may need a little reintroduction.

Born in late 2016 and with a hand in such notable productions as Rodney Gariseb's theatrical 'House of Paradox', Florence Khaxas' literary 'The Matriarch of Mondesa', Hildegard Titus' post-colonial photography and documentary series 'Us Now' as well as Tapz Munya's HIV advocacy and teen drumming circle at Katutura State Hospital, Goethe Stage aims to facilitate cultural development in Namibia through the funding of projects by upcoming artists hailing from diverse disciplines including but not limited to performance, literature, photography and research.

"The project goes beyond funding and avails the advice and guidance of experts in the arts and culture sphere," says Goethe-Institut Namibia's cultural programmes assistant Michelle Namases.

Having granted funding and mentorship to a total of 15 projects thus far, Goethe Stage is presided over by an independent jury consisting of individuals who have volunteered their expertise in arts and culture.

"This year features visual artist and Namibia-German Foundation member Barbara Pirron, multi-disciplinary storyteller, actor, writer and director Veronique Mensah, head of the University of Namibia's department of visual and performing arts Dr Laurinda Olivier- Sampson, college of the arts dance lecturer Trixie Munyama, freelance arts writer and critic Martha Mukaiwa and Goethe-Institut Namibia director, Daniel Stoevesandt," says Namases, who adds that jury members change every two years.

Open to anyone interested in developing a project while encouraging interdisciplinary approaches, Goethe Stage's funding ranges from N$3 000 to N$7 000.

"Projects very often require more than this and Goethe Stage encourages artists to explore all channels of funding," says Namases.

"The project intends to contribute greatly to arts development in the country and encourages artists to explore topics and themes relevant to the arts and culture sphere in Namibia, the nation as a whole or society in general. A project must be relevant to the zeitgeist. Projects must be original and innovate in such a way that they challenge the artist and his or her skills."

One such project is theatre maker Nelago Shilongoh's 'Ma Ndili', a collaborative, multi-disciplinary performance and photography project considering Windhoek and its "colonial shadows" through various methods of research concerning pre and post-colonial monuments around the capital highlighted by public performance art alluding to identity, body and memory.

Awarded N$7 000 to assist in realising her project, Shilongoh admits that this did not cover all her expenses but was used to print photos, source materials for the performance piece and studio shoots in the run up to her exhibition of the work later this year.

Though Shilongoh had to source additional funds, she does encourage artists to apply.

"Even though it's not a large funding programme, one can still create small scale work that is of quality, innovative and impactful," she says, adding that she particularly encourages collaboration that "livens and archives the creative and visual culture in Namibia".

While monetary funding is a challenge, Shilongoh is an avid proponent of creativity.

"Monetarily, there isn't enough funding for arts projects in Namibia," she says. "But I think there are resources such as spaces, alternative venues where one can realise a project to some extent. It's important for one to think of realising projects creatively when budgets are tight or unavailable, however difficult."

Wise words from a recent Goethe Stage alumnus, Shilongoh joins a fraternity that is set to include this year's first round of successful projects.

Michael Namaseb's short film 'Sh*t Happens', Dennis Kharuchab's travelling 'Sex and Cellphone', a theatrical piece about teen pregnancy, drop-outs, sugar daddy culture and intergenerational sex to be staged at schools at Otjiwarongo, and Lindiwe Tebele's 'Unconditioned Roots', a unique stitching-free fashion show aimed at highlighting the beauty of African prints and fabrics through the art of draping.

Goethe Stage guidelines and application forms are available at goethe.de/namibia. Electronic applications are accepted via email on stage-windhoek@goethe.de.

Applications for round two close on 30 May with the next round commencing in July and due on 19 August.