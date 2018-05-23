opinion

The colonial history of Africa, Latin America and Asia makes a sad reading.

The brutality that characterised the process highlighted the degree to which man, without restraint, can terribly get away with murder.

Millions were displaced, maimed or murdered.

History, which has been thoroughly edited, has given little to explain what the black man has done against the white establishment.

Of the much recorded, the adventures of Westerners, their triumph stories and successful raids in various continents speak volumes.

However, these recorded victories have acted as terrible reminders of the dangers of history when people dwell in the past and instead of act to reconcile the present and the future.

While it is important to know the journey by forebearers of the country's establishment, crying over the past should not be done to deter the vision of today.

Zimbabwe has not been an exception to the brutal machinations of the 1884-1885 Berlin colonial conference, whose outcome determined the fate of Africans and other colonised peoples for 90 years.

Questions on addressing the race superiority-inferiority will remain a debate that will divide societies that seek to dwell too much in the past, making the black-white-Hispanic-Asia web a subject that raises anger and fury.

In the United States of America, the black community has for a long time raised issues of racial profiling and the disproportionate use of force against unarmed blacks in churches, streets and schools.

A fortnight ago, black American musician Kanye West opened wounds that saw him receive brickbats and strong-worded rebukes when he said the slavery of African-Americans that occurred for 400 years "sounds like a choice".

The colonialists' strategy of dismantling the lives of natives was wrong, but highly effective.

It was based on the observation that the best way for them to subdue opposition was to capture the indigenous leaders to coerce the population to surrender.

Now that zanu-pf has published its 2018 election manifesto, it is imperative to note there is no trace of retribution, revenge, racial inequality and dwelling in the cruel past to make decisions that inform the present or the future.

The manifesto departs from former President Robert Mugabe, who at one point in 2000 said: "Our party must continue to strike fear in the heart of the white man, our real enemy.

"The white man is not indigenous to Africa.

" Africa is for Africans. Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans."

In 2009, at the United Nations General Assembly meeting, in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour, Mugabe further said: "Whites (in Zimbabwe) are citizens by colonisation".

The new dispensation is far more tolerant of a multi-cultural and multi-racial society that understands the maturity of accepting diversity and ensuring bygones are bygones.

Reads the manifesto on freedom and democracy: "An important goal of all Zimbabweans which was a defining quest of the liberation struggle and which is a pillar of Zimbabwe's heroic Independence is the realisation of our democracy and the people's freedom."

The manifesto further notes that Zimbabwe is a highly spiritual country and under the zanu-pf Government, every Zimbabwean has enjoyed their freedom of worship as enshrined in our national Constitution.

No Zimbabwean must be left out in claiming the fortunes of the country for the benefit of posterity.

The zanu-pf's 2018 election manifesto is a true representation and reflection of ubuntuism.

The "race card" is not playing any part in the upcoming election for the revolutionary party as this is not a country for blacks, whites, those of Asian and Latino origin, but a country for all Zimbabweans.

The zanu-pf establishment is not in panic mode like what Dr Alex Magaisa has been claiming since 2013.