Namibia: Fire Leaves Five Families Homeless

Five more Walvis Bay families lost their homes on Sunday night after fire gutted their shacks at Kuisebmond while they were asleep.

The fire, at the NHE houses section of the settlement, is said to have started at around 22h00.

According to Ester Kabuku, one of the affected people, it is not known how the fire started as nobody was cooking or making fire at the time.

"Some of my neighbours did not even know that their homes were burning. We had to bang on their doors to come out because the fire was spreading to the other shacks," she said.

Although only four shacks burned down, the family living in the brick house also had to evacuate immediately as the wall had cracked and the house had become unsafe to live in.

"The police warned us to move out until the wall is repaired. It affected the electricity as well, and we discovered later that the water pipe also burst. The house loan had just been paid off and ownership is being transferred into my uncle's name, and now this happens," she said.

Kabuku is appealing to good Samaritans to help the victims and the house owner, Paulus Nangeni, who is mute and deaf.

The public relations and customer services manager at the Walvis Bay municipality, Kevin Adams, appealed to house owners to have their electricity connections inspected.

"I do not only want to touch on shacks, but all houses in general. The recent rains might have also damaged a lot of electrical wires. It is better to be safe, and let electricians inspect the networks in the houses, just to be safe. We hear of people saying that the fires just started. It could be due to short circuits," he added.