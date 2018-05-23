Namibia: Pick N Pay Unveils New-Look Wernhil Store

Pick n Pay Namibia, a subsidiary of the Ohlthaver & List Group, unveiled a "new-look" store at Wernhil Park on Monday night.

Pick n Pay Namibia's first store in the country was opened in 1997. The store underwent renovations to enhance the shopping experience of customers.

According to managing director Norbert Wurm, the renovation of the store, which employs 265 people, "was inspired by PnP's commitment to creating an amazing customer experience and making an impact in the industry".

He added that revamping the store is for the benefit of PnP customers in Windhoek through the elevation of the quality of products and services offered.

Wurm said: "An incredible amount of work has gone into renovating the store. Therefore, it is with pride that we present the new generation PnP Wernhil store, where we create a modern, friendly environment to serve our customers with passion.

"Our customers love the new layout, the space, as well as the innovation in products and packaging. When they walk into the store, they feel welcomed by the new ambient and fresh look and feel, making their shopping experience even more enjoyable."

PnP regional manager Angelo Morkel emphasised the importance of realising that the success of a business requires concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

"The development of the store proves that we truly live the Ohlthaver & List Group purpose of 'Creating a future, enhancing life'. We understand that it is a responsibility that lies with each and every one of us to create a conducive environment for all businesses to grow. PnP Wernhil has not only committed to advancing our product range, service quality and customer experience, but the community as well.

"I am proud to be part of this amazing team, who work with passion and dedication to enhance customer experience. I believe great things are lined up for the store as we continue to put the customer first. I encourage everyone to come fill up their trolleys and experience the new and exciting Pick n Pay Wernhil."

PnP Wernhil reaffirmed its commitment to continue supporting the Monte Christo Primary School's soup kitchen's weekly food donations; cleaning detergents; aprons, and a monthly gift voucher worth N$1 000.

Wurm added: "It is important that we recognise our role in the community, and that we make an effort to improve the well-being of those who support us."

The launch was also attended by Windhoek mayor Muesee Kazapua, who was a special guest.