23 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Environment Minister Reiterates Fight Against Illegal Flora and Fauna Trade

Luanda — The Environment minister, Paula Francisco, reiterated on Tuesday in Luanda, to continue fighting illegal trade of wild fauna and wild flora, so as to preserve the ecological diversity.

The minister said so on the occasion of the celebration of the International Day of Biological Diversity, stressing that the joint efforts that has been made by various organs for the protection and preservation of varied areas and species counts on the support and actions of international and national programmes.

According to the official, the preservation of the large and rich biodiversity is even more needed and every citizen should be a protector of the country's varied flora and fauna species.

The official also underscored the importance of the Environment Crimes Unit, urging the civil society to decry illegal activities since it has means that enable a progressive and consistent fight against poaching and illegal trade of animals to discourage and stop the decline of species in urban zones.

