'Team Nudo', led by Utjiua Muinjangue, claims they have the support of more than half of the 501 delegates going to the party's congress this weekend.

At least 350 delegates are on their side, Windhoek councillor Joseph Kauandenge who is Team Nudo's candidate for the secretary general's position said during his team's final star rally in the capital on Saturday.

According to Kauandenge, they are confident of getting at least 140 votes from Windhoek, 88 from the Aminius constituency and 60 from Omaruru.

"We have already won," he told about 200 people who attended the rally.

Kauandenge said a situation whereby Namibians live in shacks and informal settlements 28 years after independence is unacceptable.

"This country has abundant resources and money to be used on our people," he said.

He also said if Team Nudo emerges victorious at Nudo's third elective congress on Saturday, they will call for the restitution of ancestral land rights.

"We can no longer support the willing buyer, willing seller policy that has been there for some time and is not working," he said.

Kauandenge added that Team Nudo intends to take their party back to the people and its rightful place in society.

He said since Nudo seceded from the then DTA of Namibia in 2003, it has taken a downward trajectory and is on the verge of collapse under its current leadership.

"A political party needs vocal people. It needs people who bring issues and interests of the masses to the fore. These people are missing from the current Nudo leadership," he said.

Kauandenge said it was a pity that Nudo supporters admire other opposition leaders in the National Assembly for standing up for their people.

"When we point out these things, we are accused of promoting Venaani (McHenry, Popular Democratic Movement leader) or Maamberua (Usutuaije, Swanu MP). But in Nudo, we have two MPs, the president (Asser Mbai) and the secretary general, but they are silent," he said.

The highly anticipated Nudo congress is slated for Friday and Saturday.

Team Nudo will battle it out against 'Team 100% VK' led by Okakarara constituency councillor, Vetaruhe Kandorozu as its presidential candidate.

Kandorozu will have to beat Muinjangue if he is to lead the party for the next five years.

Team Nudo and Team 100% VK have Aminius constituency councillor, Peter Kazongominja and Jekura Kavari as their candidates for the vice president's position.

Current SG, Meundju Jahanika of Team 100% VK will face Kauandenge in a bid to retain his post.

- Nampa