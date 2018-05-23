Southern Africa: SADC Embraces Green Wall

Namibia is among southern African countries drafting a concept paper on how to implement the Great Green Wall project to curb desertification, land degradation and climate change.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo launched the Great Green Wall initiative for the Sahara and the Sahel regions in 2005. Other African countries bought into the idea in 2007.

According to the BBC, the wall will span eleven African countries, measuring 8 000 kilometres long and 15 kilometres wide. Senegal has made the best progress to the initiative by planting 11 million trees.

A three-day workshop is currently underway in Windhoek, where representatives from Namibia, South Africa, Angola, Zambia and officials from the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, the Food and Agriculture Organisation as well as the African Union Commission are participating.

The workshop seeks to draft a concept paper consisting of strategic options for the implementation of the initiative, and identify entry points (projects, programmes and countries involved).

Some of the initiatives aim at boosting food security, resilience to climate change and creating jobs, as well as bringing together African countries and international partners.

Speaking during the opening of the workshop yesterday, environmental commissioner Teofilus Nghitila said the Great Green Wall was an example of an African-driven initiative and success story.

"The Great Green Wall initiative in the Sahel and Sahara region has been globally recognised, and is an example of what we can achieve through improved pan-African cooperation and partnership," he noted.

Nghitila said the region was ready for an ambitious programme such as this which could enhance the productivity of croplands, forests and rangelands, and increase resilience to drought. "There is a need to develop a clear and practical strategy and roadmap to make the initiative a reality. I am convinced that a wide variety of funding sources are available to us, and we need a coordinated and targeted regional approach to capitalise on this opportunity," he added.