Zimbabwe: Nation Urged to Take Aerobics Seriously

Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba has challenged Zimbabweans to take aerobics seriously to lead healthy lives. Speaking during a visit to a gym housed at the Cold Storage Company premises in the Masvingo industrial area over the weekend, Mr Charamba said aerobics were the best medicine for good health.

He underscored the need for the introduction of aerobics in all age groups in the country.

"Aerobics are the best medicine for a person's health and this should start by grooming all ages. We should move from town to town, city to city and village to village so that we end up with competitions at regional or international level," said Mr Charamba.

The secretary, who is a fitness enthusiast, said aerobics were a very strategic intervention in the quest to make a nation's citizens live healthy lives.

Mr Charamba said the impending opening of 24 new television stations in the country courtesy of the digitisation programme will see some channels having slots for aerobics.

"Aerobics are a strategic intervention and since we are going to introduce 24 television stations, the masses will get knowledge on the health aspect of these exercises and everyone will develop a culture of exercising, even at home."

"The important thing is that the message conveyed to people should be health-related. Aerobics will open on our stations every morning to demystify the myth that they are for the rich and classy people," said Mr Charamba.

Masvingo Province technical director for Japan Karate Association Sensei Douglas Machingauta said he was motivated after realising that some health problems can be cured by exercises and not medicine.

"I was motivated to train aerobics after I realised that some of the health problems do not require medicine, but rather physical fitness and some exercises," said Sensei Machingauta.

The Masvingo-based Sensei, who is also the trainer of former World Boxing Council Welterweight champion Charles Manyuchi has a class of 30 people doing aerobics at his gym in the industrial area.