23 May 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Yet to Receive Passed Budget 2018 - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
President Muhammadu Buhari.
By Sani Tukur

One week after the 2018 budget was passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly, it is yet to be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

This was revealed Wednesday by the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma, while responding to inquiries from State House correspondents at the end of the meeting of Federal Executive Council (FEC).

Mr Udoma said a media report credited to him that Mr Buhari would not sign the budget was not true.

"The President is yet to receive the budget. It is, therefore, impossible to make a statement about the budget that has not been received.

"Once we get it, we will work very quickly on it."

"When it is submitted,I am sure the National Assembly themselves will inform Nigerians," Mr Udoma said.

Both chambers of the Assembly had on May 16, 2018 approved the budget estimates submitted by Mr Buhari on November 7, 2017.

The lawmakers also raised the total figure from N8.6 trillion to N9.1 trillion, six months after it was presented.

Nigeria

Senate Makes Fresh Move to End Killings, Kidnappings

The Senate rose from a closed-door meeting with the nation's security chiefs and heads of paramilitary agencies,… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.