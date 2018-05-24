Warriors captain Knowledge Musona ended speculation on his future after signing a four year deal with Belgian football giants Anderlecht from KV Oostende on Wednesday.

The Zimbabwe international was also on the radar of another Belgian side Standard Liege, but Anderlecht came with an enticing offer to lure him from Oostende ahead of next season.

Reports emerged last week that Musona could be lost to Oostende, but while the club played their cards close to their chest at the time, indications were that the player would still remain in Belgium.

Musona expressed his delight on the micro blogging site after completing the move to the Belgian giants.

"Happy to confirm my move to Anderlecht next season. I would like to thank @kvoostende for everything, it was a great experience to be part of the team. Most of all thanks to God for making this possible #newjourney #newchallenges ..THE JOURNEY continues!!"

Musona has taken the Belgian top flight by storm since his arrival from German outfit Hoffenheim in 2015.

Used predominantly on the left-wing during his three-year stint at Oostende, Musona flourished scoring 48 goals and providing 18 assists in over 110 appearances.

This past season, the former Kaizer Chiefs marksman overcame injury problems to make 28 appearances in all competitions for Oostende, scoring 10 goals and grabbing six assists.

The move will be seen as a step in the right direction for the 27-year-old Aces Youth Soccer Academy product.

Anderlecht who will feature the Uefa Europa League with next season are Belgium's most successful club with five European trophies and 34 Belgian championship wins.