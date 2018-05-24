23 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Military Alleges Plan By Amnesty International to Destabilize Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — THE Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has accused Amnesty International, AI, of planning to destabilize Nigeria.

It said credible information at its disposal showed that the International rights organisation had concluded plans to destroy the country.

A statement yesterday by its spokesman, Brigadier General John Agim, said the organization planned to achieve its plan by releasing a false report on fictitious rape incidents in Internal Displaced Persons, IDPs' camps in the North East region of Nigeria.

"This malicious trend by AI is becoming a frequent ritual and it is rather unfortunate," the statement said, adding that it "will abide by all Human Rights Regulations as entered into by Nigeria and also go the extra mile in ensuring that the territorial integrity of our nation is well protected."

The full statement read thus:"The Nigerian Military has received credible intelligence report of a plan by Amnesty International (AI) to release a false report on fictitious rape incidents in IDP camps in the North East region of Nigeria.

" This malicious trend by AI is becoming a frequent ritual and it is rather unfortunate. In times like this, Amnesty International is expected to apply the natural law of liaison by working with security agencies as partners.

" This would have been the best way to ensure that insurgency and crisis is completely wiped off rather than engaging in falsehood, maligning the military and painting her in bad light at any slight opportunity.

"The Nigerian Military wishes to use this medium to reiterate her commitment to the citizens of our dear nation, that it will abide by all Human Rights Regulations as entered into by Nigeria and also go the extra mile in ensuring that the territorial integrity of our nation is well protected.

" However, the Nigerian Military admonishes AI to desist from cooking reports from time to time to demoralize the entire military system and the nation as a whole whose troops are sacrificing their lives in the fight against Boko Haram and other enemies of the country. These false reports which are capable of derailing the good work being done by our patriotic and selfless soldiers must stop.

"Kindly note that we are not in any way implying that AI should not do their job, but such must be done with a level of integrity and credibility by seeking clarification when the need arises.

"This way a lot will be achieved as both will form partners in the fight against extremism and other vices.

"The Defence Headquarters therefore, urge all law abiding citizens to continue to trust and support the military in the ongoing war against Boko Haram and go about their normal lawful business."

