Nigeria: Buhari Yet to Receive Passed 2018 Budget - Govt

The Federal Goverment says the National Assembly is yet to transmit the passed 2018 Appropriation Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, said this yesterday while briefing State House reporters after the weekly cabinet meeting chaired President Buhari.

The National Assembly had last Wednesday passed the 2018 budget, increasing the proposal of N8.612 trillion presented by Buhari in December last year to N9.120 trillion.

Udoma said when the passed budget is transmitted to the executive, it would be promptly examined and worked on.

The minister also dismissed reports quoting him as saying that the president would not sign the passed fiscal document into law.

"The president is yet to receive the budget. It is, therefore, impossible to make a statement about the budget that has not been received.

"Once we get it, we will work very quickly on it. When it is submitted,I am sure the National Assembly themselves will inform Nigerians," the minister stated.