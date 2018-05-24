Nigeria: Govt Has Addressed None of the Issues We Raised - #BBOG

The #BringBackOurGirls movement (BBOG) has said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed none of the issues it raised about the efforts to return the remaining abducted Chibok schoolgirls, nor the challenge put by others to produce a proof-of-life video after their claim that our girls are still alive.

The group stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while commemorating 1,500 days since the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls, a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume said.

The group also regretted that in 6 days, the president would have spent 3 years since he promised in his inauguration speech to rescue the abducted Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by insurgents.

"Our movement is bothered that 1,500 days on, the Federal Government seems to have forgotten that there are still 112 #ChibokGirls in captivity. The unhealthy and uneasy quietness from the FG is source of grave concern" the group said.

The advocacy group also said the lack of communication to the parents by FG is torture as families, community, and the public have been in "utter darkness without any communication from the FG".

"Today, being a milestone day, the FG has again failed to reach out to the families to provide them succour and words of hope" it added.

The group further used the medium to remind the FG that in 8 days, Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi School girl in Boko Haram captivity would have been in captivity for 100 days if she is not brought back before then.

"Five of her colleagues remain unaccounted for. She must not be allowed to be held captive for 100 days, nor her 5 colleagues unaccounted for" the group noted.