23 May 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Has Addressed None of the Issues We Raised - #BBOG

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
#BringBackOurGirls
By Latifat Opoola

The #BringBackOurGirls movement (BBOG) has said the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed none of the issues it raised about the efforts to return the remaining abducted Chibok schoolgirls, nor the challenge put by others to produce a proof-of-life video after their claim that our girls are still alive.

The group stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while commemorating 1,500 days since the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls, a statement by its spokesperson, Sesugh Akume said.

The group also regretted that in 6 days, the president would have spent 3 years since he promised in his inauguration speech to rescue the abducted Chibok girls and all other innocent persons held hostage by insurgents.

"Our movement is bothered that 1,500 days on, the Federal Government seems to have forgotten that there are still 112 #ChibokGirls in captivity. The unhealthy and uneasy quietness from the FG is source of grave concern" the group said.

The advocacy group also said the lack of communication to the parents by FG is torture as families, community, and the public have been in "utter darkness without any communication from the FG".

"Today, being a milestone day, the FG has again failed to reach out to the families to provide them succour and words of hope" it added.

The group further used the medium to remind the FG that in 8 days, Leah Sharibu, the remaining Dapchi School girl in Boko Haram captivity would have been in captivity for 100 days if she is not brought back before then.

"Five of her colleagues remain unaccounted for. She must not be allowed to be held captive for 100 days, nor her 5 colleagues unaccounted for" the group noted.

Nigeria

Senate Makes Fresh Move to End Killings, Kidnappings

The Senate rose from a closed-door meeting with the nation's security chiefs and heads of paramilitary agencies,… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.