24 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: NBS - 2,482 Road Crashes Claimed 1,292 Lives in Q1 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ndubuisi Francis

Abuja — The first quarter (Q1) 2018 road transport data has shown that 2,482 road crashes occurred in the first quarter of 2018, with speed violation reported as the major cause.

A total of 8,466 Nigerians also got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded, with 7,773 of the 8,466 people injured, representing 92 per cent of the figure being adults. The remaining 693 people, representing eight per cent of the figure were children.

According to the NBS' Q1 road transport data, speed violation during the reference period accounted for 50.81 per cent of the total road crashes reported.

Tyre burst and dangerous driving followed closely, both accounting for 8.26 per cent and 8.42 per cent respectively of the total road crashes recorded.

Data on the category of vehicles involved in road crashes in the review reflected that 60.3 per cent were commercial (2,330), 38.30 per cent or 1,480 vehicles were private while 1.35 per cent (52) were government-owned and diplomatic vehicles involved were two.

"A total of 8,466 Nigerians got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded. 7,773 of the 8,466 Nigerians that got injured, representing 92 per cent of the figure, are adults while the remaining 693 Nigerians, representing 8 per cent of the figure are children. 6,394 male Nigerians, representing 76 per cent, got injured in road crashes in Q1 while 2,072 female Nigerians, representing 24 per cent got injured.

"Similarly, a total of 1,292 Nigerians got killed in the road traffic crashes recorded in Q1 2018. 1,186 of the 1,292. Nigerians that got killed, representing 92 per cent of the figure, are adults while the remaining 106 Nigerians, representing eight per cent of the figure are children.

"1,008 male Nigerians, representing 78 per cent, got killed in road crashes in Q1 while 284 female Nigerians, representing 22 per cent got killed," the report said.

Estimated vehicle population in Nigeria as at Q1 2018 was put at 11,653,871 with the total population of the country

standing at 198,000,000 in 2018. The report also put Nigeria's vehicle per population ratio at 0.06.

A total of 223,107 national drivers licences were produced in Q1 2018 with Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) producing the highest number.

Nigeria

Senate Makes Fresh Move to End Killings, Kidnappings

The Senate rose from a closed-door meeting with the nation's security chiefs and heads of paramilitary agencies,… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.