Nigeria: NBS - 2,482 Road Crashes Claimed 1,292 Lives in Q1 2018

Abuja — The first quarter (Q1) 2018 road transport data has shown that 2,482 road crashes occurred in the first quarter of 2018, with speed violation reported as the major cause.

A total of 8,466 Nigerians also got injured in the road traffic crashes recorded, with 7,773 of the 8,466 people injured, representing 92 per cent of the figure being adults. The remaining 693 people, representing eight per cent of the figure were children.

According to the NBS' Q1 road transport data, speed violation during the reference period accounted for 50.81 per cent of the total road crashes reported.

Tyre burst and dangerous driving followed closely, both accounting for 8.26 per cent and 8.42 per cent respectively of the total road crashes recorded.

Data on the category of vehicles involved in road crashes in the review reflected that 60.3 per cent were commercial (2,330), 38.30 per cent or 1,480 vehicles were private while 1.35 per cent (52) were government-owned and diplomatic vehicles involved were two.

"Similarly, a total of 1,292 Nigerians got killed in the road traffic crashes recorded in Q1 2018. 1,186 of the 1,292. Nigerians that got killed, representing 92 per cent of the figure, are adults while the remaining 106 Nigerians, representing eight per cent of the figure are children.

"1,008 male Nigerians, representing 78 per cent, got killed in road crashes in Q1 while 284 female Nigerians, representing 22 per cent got killed," the report said.

Estimated vehicle population in Nigeria as at Q1 2018 was put at 11,653,871 with the total population of the country

standing at 198,000,000 in 2018. The report also put Nigeria's vehicle per population ratio at 0.06.

A total of 223,107 national drivers licences were produced in Q1 2018 with Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) producing the highest number.