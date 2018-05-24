24 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ighalo's Arrival Swells Eagles' Camp to 25 Players

Photo: Premium Times
Odion Ighalo.
By Duro Ikhazuagbe

Apart from Chelsea of England wing back, Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa and John Ogu, most players invited for the friendly with DR Congo arrived the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort camp of the Super Eagles thursday.

Ogu, Moses, Shehu Abdulahi and Musa are expected to arrive Uyo this afternoon.

Captain of the team, John Mikel Obi, who is yet to touch down in the Akwa Ibom capital is believed to have been excused from the clash with the Simba of DR Congo. Although team officials told THISDAY thursday in Uyo that he is being expected to come into camp before the game scheduled for Monday afternoon at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

Apart from the early birds that swelled the camp to 17 as at Tuesday evening, Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo and Crotone of Italy striker Simy Nwankwo led more on the players on the provisional 30-man list to camp wednesday.

The duo were joined by Gent winger Moses Simon and Standard Liege defender Uche Agbo.

Leon Balogun who on Tuesday completed his switch from Bundesliga's Mainz 05 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League, arrived at Eagles camp in company with Joel Obi and Bryan Idowu of Amkar Perm to swell the total number of players to 25.

Players in camp include;: Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Daniel Akpeyi, Francis Uzoho, Dele Ajiboye, Williams Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Elderson Echiejile, Tyronne Ebuehi, Stephen Eze, Junior Lokosa, Ogenyi Onazi, Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem, Oghenekaro Etebo, Bryan Idowu, Joel Obi, Mikel Agu, Leon Balogun, Simy Nwankwo, Odion Ighalo, Uche Agbo and Moses Simon.

After the game with DR Congo in Port Harcourt on Monday, Eagles are expected to fly out to London to take on Three Lions of England in another pre-World Cup match at the Wembley Stadium on June 2.

Read the original article on This Day.

