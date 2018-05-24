Nigeria: Nestle Launches Global Initiative to Tackle Malnutrition

As part of plans to mark the 2018 United Nations International Day of Families, Nestle has launched its global 'Nestlé for Healthier Kids' initiative, aimed at tackling malnutrition worldwide.

The programme, which targets 50 million children by 2030, includes the further development of healthier products and advice for families on nutrition and exercise.

Nestlé Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider, in his statement to mark the day, said: "Since its foundation, Nestlé has been committed to helping parents and caregivers provide the right nutrition to their children. With this new initiative, we will accelerate the transformation of our food and beverage portfolio worldwide. In 2017 alone, we launched more than 1000 new products to meet the nutritional needs of children. In the same year, we provided 174 billion servings of fortified foods and beverages in 66 countries where people lack essential micronutrients such as iron, iodine and vitamin A.

"Childhood is a time where life-long habits are formed. We want to help parents make healthier choices for their children. This is why we are accelerating our efforts to support families in raising healthier kids and we call on others to join us in this endeavor."

He explained that Nestlé already reformulates around one third of its product portfolio every year, adding that it will use its industry-leading innovation capability to further enhance foods and beverages for children with even more fruits, vegetables, fiber-rich grains and micronutrients.

"Nestlé will also continue to reduce sugars, salt and saturated fats. Some recent product launches include Gerber Grabbers Strong Veggies vegetable and fruit purees, Nido organic milk powder and Nesquik Alphabet whole grain breakfast cereals had reduced sugar," he said.