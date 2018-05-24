24 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Nestle Launches Global Initiative to Tackle Malnutrition

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Martins Ifijeh

As part of plans to mark the 2018 United Nations International Day of Families, Nestle has launched its global 'Nestlé for Healthier Kids' initiative, aimed at tackling malnutrition worldwide.

The programme, which targets 50 million children by 2030, includes the further development of healthier products and advice for families on nutrition and exercise.

Nestlé Chief Executive Officer, Mark Schneider, in his statement to mark the day, said: "Since its foundation, Nestlé has been committed to helping parents and caregivers provide the right nutrition to their children. With this new initiative, we will accelerate the transformation of our food and beverage portfolio worldwide. In 2017 alone, we launched more than 1000 new products to meet the nutritional needs of children. In the same year, we provided 174 billion servings of fortified foods and beverages in 66 countries where people lack essential micronutrients such as iron, iodine and vitamin A.

"Childhood is a time where life-long habits are formed. We want to help parents make healthier choices for their children. This is why we are accelerating our efforts to support families in raising healthier kids and we call on others to join us in this endeavor."

He explained that Nestlé already reformulates around one third of its product portfolio every year, adding that it will use its industry-leading innovation capability to further enhance foods and beverages for children with even more fruits, vegetables, fiber-rich grains and micronutrients.

"Nestlé will also continue to reduce sugars, salt and saturated fats. Some recent product launches include Gerber Grabbers Strong Veggies vegetable and fruit purees, Nido organic milk powder and Nesquik Alphabet whole grain breakfast cereals had reduced sugar," he said.

Nigeria

Senate Makes Fresh Move to End Killings, Kidnappings

The Senate rose from a closed-door meeting with the nation's security chiefs and heads of paramilitary agencies,… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.