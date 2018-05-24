Liberia: Stunna - the Next Big Star in the Making

Every year in Liberia's struggling music industry, there are a lot of new artists who burst into the limelight with crisp sounds and unique voices that positioned them for a better future in the music industry.

And one of those artists, who possesses all the ingredients to become a future star, is Lourell Andymark George, popularly known as STUNNA. The 20-year-old is a unique talent and gifted singer who possesses a powerful voice that is soulful and silky, bound to hold you under its sweet spell and transport you to a whole new world.

Born February 11, 1998, STUNNA, who made his musical debut in 2016 with WCW as a collaborative single with rapper A-Raw, has slowly climbed the ladder and built his reputation as one of the best young talents in the country, proving that he belongs in the spotlight.

With over five hit singles to his name, including the widely acclaimed Baby O, Nobody, and LIB Jue, STUNNA has now built a reputation as a hit-maker and one of the only few under 20 artists to have had over three successful smashes hit singles. STUNNA has bagged several collaborations with prominent artists, such as Kobazzie and Teddy Ride, due to his soulful musical melodies.

"Music has been an integral part of my life. And for this reason, I penned lyric that speaks directly to the soul. I tried my best to tip into the quest of the fans by giving them good music. I'm making an impact because I'm not complacent; I know there is a bigger picture ahead. Therefore, I have to work hard to get there," the singer and songwriter said.

According to an inside source from Tunes Liberia, a free digital music distribution platform, the singer's catalog has garnered over 200,000 streams on the site alone and over 80,000 YouTube views for his singles, with a listener-ship of over 50, 000 per month.

The 'Baby O' crooner has now become a fan favorite because of his love melodies, which relate to intimate relationships that most of his fans are going through.

Note: This article is part of the Daily Observer's quest to highlight talented Liberian artists who have the potential to make it big out there.